Veteran, active community member; 85 TEWKSBURY William John "Bill" Robinson Jr., age 85, died peacefully Saturday evening, March 16, at the Hospice at E.N. Rogers V.A. Hospital in Bedford, with his family at his bedside. He was the beloved husband of Marie Diane (Donnaruma) Robinson, with whom he had celebrated a sixty-first wedding anniversary this past June 23rd.
He was born in Cambridge in July 1933, one of three children of the late William J. and Anna Concetta (Funicello) Robinson, and raised in the Cambridge and Somerville area. He enlisted into the Army during the Korean War, and served with the Occupation Forces in Germany. He was honorably discharged as a Technical Sergeant with Good Conduct and National Service Defense Medals. After his marriage in 1957, he and Marie moved to Wilmington to begin a family, and settled in Tewksbury in 1962 to raise their family. He was a communicant of St. William's Parish in Tewksbury.
He began working as an electro mechanical engineer at Avco, later Textron, in Wilmington, and after a brief retirement, returned to Raytheon in Andover to finish his career. Bill and Marie were well known in the area Bingo venues, and he had volunteered at St. William's Men's Club Friday night Bingo for over fifty years. Bill was also a member of the Tewksbury-Wilmington Elks Lodge 2070.
Besides his wife, he leaves three loving children, Lisa Marie Curtis and her husband Richard of Carrollton, TX, William John Robinson and his wife Nanci (Little) of Wilmington, and Kristine Marie Sheedy and her husband Matthew of Tewksbury; four cherished grandchildren, Amanda Curtis of TX, Jennifer Curtis of FL, Kristina Marie Robinson of Wilmington, and Sam Canelas of Tewksbury; one adored great grandson, Aiden Zak; several nieces and nephews; and was predeceased by his sisters, June Kasparian and Edna Turner. ROBINSON Relatives and friends will be received Tuesday morning, April 2, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts., (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. His Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial with Army Honors will be in Tewksbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the E.N. Rogers V.A. Hospital, Hospice and Palliative Care Center, 200 Springs Road, Bedford, MA 01730, are encouraged. visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 29, 2019