of Derry, NH
DERRY, NH
William J. 'Fred' Souza, Jr., 37 of Derry, NH passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 30, 2019.
He was born in Lowell on February 24, 1982 and was raised in the area before moving to Methuen, where he was educated, graduating from Whittier Vocational High School. He was a son of William J. Souza Sr. and Cynthia L. (Tarr) Souza, both of Derry.
Bill worked in the HVAC field and owned his own business, Vent Pro., and was also in charge of K&S Partners HVAC systems. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and 4-wheelers. Above all else he loved spending time with his family. His children will always remain his legacy to this world.
In addition to his parents, William J. Souza Sr. and Cynthia L. (Tarr) Souza, he is survived by his three beloved children, Amelia Souza, Billy Souza, and Carter Souza, all of Derry, NH; his grandparents, Linda Souza and Jane & Stan MacDonald his sister, Mellissa A. Souza and her partner, Alberto Rivas and their son, Jovani Rivas; and his best friends and cousins, Joe Souza and his wife, Jess, and their son, Joe, and Derek Souza and his girlfriend, Chelsea. He is also survived by his aunts, Jean Bell, and Christina Ayers and her husband, Dale; his uncle, Scott Tarr, and Joe Souza and his wife, Kim, also his cousins, Kristen Souza; and Jared Souza. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Deb Caron Scarvaglieri; his father-in-law, Frank Scarvaglieri and his wife, Sara; and his brothers-in-law, Joe Scarvaglieri and his wife, Jen, and Shawn Caron.
He was predeceased by his grandfather, the late Joseph M. Souza; his aunt, the late Karen Souza, and his uncles, the late David Souza, and the late Tony Souza.
ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8, 2020, YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS CALLING HOURS FROM 3 - 7 P.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA 978-458-6816. HIS FUNERAL SERVICE WILL TAKE PLACE IN THE FUNERAL HOME AT 7 P.M. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
View the online memorial for William J. 'Fred' Souza, Jr.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 6, 2020