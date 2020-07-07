1/1
William J. Suppa Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nashua NH

William J. Suppa, Jr. of Nashua, NH passed away on July 3rd after a brief illness. He was born on August 18, 1942 in Long Island, NY to William J. Suppa, Sr. and Antoinette (Raymond) Suppa.

He is survived by Christine Georges, his lifetime partner; son William J. Suppa III and his wife Laurie of Hudson, NH; his son Jamie Suppa and his wife Cindy of Pelham, NH; four grandchildren: Anthony, Ashley, Alexandra and Victoria Suppa. Bill was also survived by his sister Geraldine of Hicksville, NY, his brother Salvatore of Savannah, GA and several nieces and nephews.

Bill graduated from The Mannes School of Music at NYU as an accomplished musician, specializing in saxophone. His early career consisted of touring the nation and appearing on the Tonight Show with Joey Dee and the Starlighters. He then joined Mickey and Larry and the Exciters and continued to tour the country. Bill settled in the Lowell area and formed a band called Now and Then, playing at weddings and local venues.

He began teaching Music in 1972 at the Daley School in Lowell until his retirement in 2004. His students will tell you that their not so fondest memory was having to sing solos in front of the entire class.

For the past 20 years, Bill has been employed at Indian Ridge Country Club in Andover as a starter. Being an avid golfer, this was his dream job which he performed with humor and professionalism. His co workers and the members at the Ridge became his second family. His employers have said that he made Indian Ridge a better place because he had the innate ability to do the job extremely well because he cared. As Bill would say, "That's what I do".

Bill will be missed by everyone and the mark he left on all who knew him will live on forever.

Family and friends are invited to attend a walk through visitation from 3:00pm - 8:00pm on Wednesday, July 8th in the Dumont-Sullivan Funeral Home located at 50 Ferry St., in Hudson, NH. All those attending are asked to please wear a face mask or facial covering and to be mindful of the current social distancing guidelines. A private prayer service and burial will take place the following day. In lieu of flowers the family encourages donations be made in Bill's loving memory to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC, 20090-8018 or online at www.lls.org THE DUMONT-SULLIVAN FUNERAL HOME IN HUDSON NH IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.



View the online memorial for William J. Suppa, Jr.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dumont-Sullivan Funeral Home
50 Ferry Street
Hudson, NH 03051
(603) 882-9431
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved