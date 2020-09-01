1/1
William J. "Bill" Wilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather,

Lowell

William J. "Bill" Wilson, 91, a resident of the Highlands section of Lowell, passed away peacefully Saturday August 29, 2020 at the Westford House in Westford. He was the loving husband for over 61 years of Leocadia M. (Wojcik) Wilson, who survives him.

Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, March 20, 1929, a son of the late Ernest F. and the late Agnes C. (Kiernan) Wilson, he attended St. Michael's Grammar school and was a graduate of Lowell High School Class of 1948.

A veteran of the Korean War, Bill was a proud member of the U.S. Marine Corp.

Prior to his retirement, he was a supervisor for Verizon (formerly known as N.E. Telephone, Nynex and Bell Atlantic) where he worked for over 35 years.

A longtime member of Sacred Heart Parish then becoming a communicant St. Margaret of Scotland Church, where he served as a eucharistic minister of his parish.

Bill was a longtime member of Mount Pleasant Golf Club, the Lowell Lodge of Elks # 87, The Mustard Seed Communities and the Friday Night Card Players.

He also was a coach of 2002 Shedd Park baseball travel team that was the first to compete at Dreams Park in Cooperstown New York.

Besides his wife Laura, Bill is survived by three children, Laurie M. Guay and her husband Pierre of the North End, Boston, William J. Wilson and his partner Alison Claffey of Pepperell and LeeAnn Wilson of Lowell; eight grandsons Pierre W. Guay and his partner Kelley Austin, Martin J. Guay and his fiancée Molly Mus, Michael F. Guay, William J. Wilson, Matthew P. Wilson and his partner Shannon Fisher, Ryan D. Wilson, Joseph D. Wilson and Jonathan C. Ross; a great granddaughter Addison R. Guay; his in-laws Barbara Ryan of Hudson, NH, Carl Wohlford of St. Augustine, FL and Judith Wilson of Maryville, TN; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also the brother of the late Sister Mary Agnes Wilson, the late M. Constance Wilson, the late Ernest F. Wilson, Jr., the late Joan Wohlford and the late Gerald T. Wilson.

Wilson

Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME 276 PAWTUCKET ST. at Fletcher from 4 to 7 P.M. on Wednesday September 2, 2020. (All state required social distancing procedures will be observed including the wearing of masks upon entrance into the Funeral Home). Due to gathering restrictions the Funeral Mass at St. Margaret of Scotland Church will be private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Committal Prayers at St. Mary Cemetery in Tewksbury on Thursday at approximately 11:30 A.M. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com.Those wishing, may make contributions in his memory to St. Benedict Abbey, 252 Still River Rd., Still River, MA 01467. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.







View the online memorial for William J. "Bill" Wilson


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 458-8768
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 31, 2020
I am so sad to hear of Bill’s passing. I have so many great memories of him on his visits to Align Credit Union. He will surely be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his precious family. RIP
Joan Berube
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved