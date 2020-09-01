Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather,
Lowell
William J. "Bill" Wilson, 91, a resident of the Highlands section of Lowell, passed away peacefully Saturday August 29, 2020 at the Westford House in Westford. He was the loving husband for over 61 years of Leocadia M. (Wojcik) Wilson, who survives him.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, March 20, 1929, a son of the late Ernest F. and the late Agnes C. (Kiernan) Wilson, he attended St. Michael's Grammar school and was a graduate of Lowell High School Class of 1948.
A veteran of the Korean War, Bill was a proud member of the U.S. Marine Corp.
Prior to his retirement, he was a supervisor for Verizon (formerly known as N.E. Telephone, Nynex and Bell Atlantic) where he worked for over 35 years.
A longtime member of Sacred Heart Parish then becoming a communicant St. Margaret of Scotland Church, where he served as a eucharistic minister of his parish.
Bill was a longtime member of Mount Pleasant Golf Club, the Lowell Lodge of Elks # 87, The Mustard Seed Communities and the Friday Night Card Players.
He also was a coach of 2002 Shedd Park baseball travel team that was the first to compete at Dreams Park in Cooperstown New York.
Besides his wife Laura, Bill is survived by three children, Laurie M. Guay and her husband Pierre of the North End, Boston, William J. Wilson and his partner Alison Claffey of Pepperell and LeeAnn Wilson of Lowell; eight grandsons Pierre W. Guay and his partner Kelley Austin, Martin J. Guay and his fiancée Molly Mus, Michael F. Guay, William J. Wilson, Matthew P. Wilson and his partner Shannon Fisher, Ryan D. Wilson, Joseph D. Wilson and Jonathan C. Ross; a great granddaughter Addison R. Guay; his in-laws Barbara Ryan of Hudson, NH, Carl Wohlford of St. Augustine, FL and Judith Wilson of Maryville, TN; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also the brother of the late Sister Mary Agnes Wilson, the late M. Constance Wilson, the late Ernest F. Wilson, Jr., the late Joan Wohlford and the late Gerald T. Wilson.
Wilson
Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME 276 PAWTUCKET ST. at Fletcher from 4 to 7 P.M. on Wednesday September 2, 2020. (All state required social distancing procedures will be observed including the wearing of masks upon entrance into the Funeral Home). Due to gathering restrictions the Funeral Mass at St. Margaret of Scotland Church will be private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Committal Prayers at St. Mary Cemetery in Tewksbury on Thursday at approximately 11:30 A.M. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com
.Those wishing, may make contributions in his memory to St. Benedict Abbey, 252 Still River Rd., Still River, MA 01467. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768. View the online memorial for William J. "Bill" Wilson