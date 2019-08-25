|
William J. Wolfe, "Bill", age 75, of Wilmington, passed away unexpectedly at home on August 23, 2019.
Bill was born on June 3, 1944 in Medford; he was the son of the late Francis Wolfe and Isabel (Starrat) Wolfe. Bill was raised in Melrose and graduated from Melrose High School.
Bill met the love of his life Betty (Ellis) Wolfe while working in Boston and the two were inseparable ever since that day. Shortly after, Bill and Betty married in 1964 and began a family. They proudly shared 55 years of unconditional love and many, many fond times together.
During their years of raising five children and many animals, Bill and Betty started Wolfe Real Estate in Wilmington. Bill and Betty became one of Wilmington's top real estate companies and welcomed hundreds of home buyers to Wilmington. Bill was a family man who had the utmost love for his family; they made countless memories at Lake Ossipee and Waterville Valley.
Bill was the beloved husband of Betty (Ellis) Wolfe, devoted father of Robert Trites & his wife Lynn of Elma, NY, Melissa Wolfe, Laurie (Wolfe) McHugh & her husband Tommy, William C. Wolfe, Carolyn (Wolfe) Giroux & her husband John, all of Wilmington, loving "Pa" of Jillian, Amanda, Patrick, Taylor, Brian, Shannon, Joey, Samantha, Shelby, Shawn, Steven, Brandon and Dalton, Great-Grandfather of Ayden, Lilah, Sophia and the soon to be Mason William, dear brother of Elaine (Wolfe) Dingle & her late husband Larry of Billerica, Mary (Wolfe) & her husband, Angelo, of Mount Sinai, NY and the late Stephen Wolfe of Fort Myers, Florida. Bill is also survived by many nieces, nephews and special friends.
Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Mass at St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington on Wednesday, August 28th at 10:00 am. Interment to follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting hours will be held at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), Wilmington on Tuesday, August 27th from 4-8 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave, Salem, MA 01970.
