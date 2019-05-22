|
|
William Joseph "Bill" O'Brien
a lifelong resident of Lowell
William Joseph "Bill" O'Brien, 87, a lifelong resident of Lowell, died Monday, May 20, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was married to Gloria O'Brien with whom he would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on October 10, 2019.
Born in Lowell on January 18, 1932 the son of the late Arthur and Mildred O'Brien, he attended Lowell High School.
He served with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War on the USS Robert H. McCard.
He retired from Lowell Transit Authority in 1999. He previously worked for over 25 years at the Boston Naval Shipyard.
He was a member of the VFW Post 662 of Lowell, the American Legion Post 313 of North Chelmsford, and the TinCan Sailor Association.
He was communicant of St. Margaret Church of Scotland.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his son, William J. O'Brien and his fiancé, Rhonda Scott of Lydonville, VT; daughters, Cheryl and her husband Gary Johnson of Lowell, MA, Darlene and her husband David Gill of Center Harbor, NH; ten grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was the brother of the late Arthur O'Brien, and Vivian Gutnecht.
There will be no visiting hours. His Funeral Service will be Friday at 11 AM at Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St. N. Chelmsford, MA 01863. His burial will follow in the Westlawn II Cemetery, 305 Boston Rd. Lowell MA 01852. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on May 22, 2019