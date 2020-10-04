austinWilliam Lincoln Corbett, Jr. died on September 26, 2020, peacefully in Austin, Texas at the age of 74, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.William is survived by his partner and wife of 48 years Kitty Corbett who was by his side when his journey on earth ended. He was a loving father to 3 children: William Lincoln Corbett, III and his wife Alexa, Robert Dempsey Corbett and his wife Amanda, and Mary Kathryn (Corbett) Murphy and her husband Mike. He leaves 6 grandchildren: William E. Corbett, Colin A. Corbett, Aliana M. Corbett, Andrew S. Corbett, Ryan L. Corbett, and Ava K. Murphy all of Texas. William is survived by 2 brothers: Mark Corbett of Hamden, Ct, and Keith Corbett of Alton, NH and 2 sisters: Diana Ryder of Hudson, NH and Elizabeth Corbett of Kingston, MA. He is predeceased by his brother Christopher Corbett.William was born on October 19, 1945 in Dorchester, MA to William L. and Rita F. Corbett. The family moved to Billerica, MA in 1953. He graduated from Keith Academy in Lowell, MA in 1963 and from Merrimack College in 1972 with a degree in Sociology. He was an accomplished athlete in baseball and football. One of Williams early careers was a harness horse racer. After working for several companies in New England he and his family moved to Texas in 1988. He became a skilled painter in both the modern and realistic styles. His hobbies included antique bottle digging and scuba diving.To honor William and his character, there will be no services.