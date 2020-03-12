|
|
Loving son, father, brother,
uncle and dear friend
LOWELL
William "Billy Bob" M. Ruskey, Jr., age 42, a longtime resident of Lowell and a former resident of Georgia, passed away suddenly on March 10, 2020 at his home.
Born in Lowell on April 11, 1977, he was a son of Peggy E. (Webster) (Varney) Ruskey of Lowell and the late William M. Ruskey Sr. He was educated in the Lowell School system and was a graduate of Greater Lowell Technical High School class of 1995. He was also the recipient of an award from the Lowell Sun, which included a trip to the United States Space Camp in Alabama.
Billy Bob was a "Jack of all Trades" and most recently was employed as a cook for the Sports Zone in Dracut.
He was an avid Boston Bruins fan and had frequently attended games.
Billy Bob always had a smile on his face and enjoyed making people laugh. He lived life to the fullest and was always ready to have fun. But he always made the time for family and his many friends.
Surviving him in addition to his mother are a daughter, Jessica Weglarz of FL; his sisters and brothers in law, Cyndi Varney Bray and her husband Robert of GA, Kelly Barchard and her husband Donald of Lowell, Holly Ruskey of Lowell, Tina Jenks of Lowell, Tricia Indelicato and her husband Joe of Tewksbury and Robin Gravlin and her husband Doug of Methuen; his brothers and sisters-in-law, the late Wayne Varney, Frederick Smith Jr. and his wife Danielle of Tyngsborough, Brian Smith and his wife Alice of Groton and Jeff Smith and his wife Judy of Methuen; his girlfriend, Colleen Mayo of Dracut; several nieces and nephews including Vance Fearon II, Zack Fearon, Kira Fearon, Whitney Fearon, Wesley Ruskey, Lisa Bray and Nicole Bray; aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends. He was also the uncle of the late Robert Doyle.
RUSKEY
William "Billy Bob" M. Ruskey, Jr. Relatives and friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough on Friday afternoon from 3 to 7 p.m. Funeral Saturday morning with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in the Parish of Saint Rita, 158 Mammoth Rd., Lowell. Those planning on attending the Funeral Mass are asked to meet at Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. For online condolences or directions, please visitwww.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for William M. Ruskey, Jr.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 12, 2020