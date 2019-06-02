|
William "Bill"
George Malburne
William "Bill" George Malburne, 56, of Gilmanton, NH, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer, with his family by his side.
Bill was born on April 22, 1963 in Lowell, MA, the son of Freeman and Barbara (Holgate) Malburne. He grew up in Dracut, MA.
He proudly served in the United States Army, was a skilled carpenter, a firefighter and EMT. He was currently employed at Irving Oil in Concord, NH.
Bill was dedicated to his family. He was an amazing and loving husband and a proud and very involved father. He recently became a grandfather to a "perfect" granddaughter. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends camping, hunting, hiking and many outdoor activities including Tough Mudder. Bill could fix just about anything and enjoyed the challenge.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Lisa Malburne, daughter, Rebecca Malburne, sons, Derek and Jacob Malburne, granddaughter Riley Malburne, brothers, Lewis and David Malburne, sister, Nancy Receputo and loving Father and Mother-in-law, Brothers and Sisters-in-laws, and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father he is predeceased by his brother, Bruce Malburne.
Bill was one of a kind. He was loved and will be missed by many.
His family invites you to join them at a celebration of his life on Saturday, June 15, 2019, 3:00pm - 6:00pm at Alan's of Boscawen Restaurant, 133 N. Main St.,Boscawen, NH
Published in Lowell Sun on June 2, 2019