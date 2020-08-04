1/1
William "Billy" Murray
Tewksbury

William "Billy" Murray, age 52, a long-time resident of Tewksbury, passed away unexpectedly on July 27th, 2020. Billy is survived by his son, Jacob Murray of Danville, NH & his mother Michele (DelNinno) Murray of Dracut. He was the son of the late Joseph C. Murray and Carmen Belanger of Wilmington. Billy was the brother of Joseph Murray & his companion Barbara Gentile of Wilmington, Krysta O'Neill & her husband Steve of Wilmington, Danny Murray & his wife Kara of Tewksbury and Rebekah Tkachuk & her husband Mike of Wilmington, Mandi Saunders & her husband Devin of Maine, Harley Brann and her husband Shawn of Maine, Keith McNulty and his wife Meg of NH and Dana McNulty of NH. Billy was predeceased by his sister-in-law Kelli Murray. He is also survived by his aunts; Natalie Madigan & Loretta Occinto, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

At his family's request, all funeral services will be held privately. Arrangements under the direction of the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., Wilmington.



Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
