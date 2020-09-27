1/1
William O. "Billy" Paquette
Loving Brother, of Lowell, 57

Lowell

Our loving brother, William O. "Billy" Paquette, passed away on Wednesday evening, September 23, 2020 at the age of 57 after a period of declining health.  Born January 1, 1963, our "New Year's Eve Angel", he touched everyone's heart with unconditional love.  Known as "Billy Boy", the son of the late Edward J. Paquette and Urshline E. (Collins) Paquette. He loved going to Disney World, WrestleMania, spending time with family, writing hour-after-hour but only with the blue pen and he loved his sweets.

Survived by nine siblings, Dolores Brooks, Edward Paquette, Jr., Karen Chapman, Linda O'Leary, Richard Paquette, Joanne Shoemaker, John, Alfred, James Paquette.  Also, survived by many family members.

Arrangements

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Prayer Service on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 30, 2020, at 1 pm at the Pavilion at St Joseph Cemetery, 96 Riverneck Rd., E. Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to "Special Olympics" of Massachusetts, 512 Forest Street, Marlborough, MA 01752 or online donation at https://give.specialolympics.org - Arrangements are in the care of the M. R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St. Lowell. To share your thoughts and memories of Billy, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 27, 2020.
Service
01:00 PM
Pavilion at St Joseph Cemetery,
Funeral services provided by
Laurin Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 452-0121
