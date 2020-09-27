Loving Brother, of Lowell, 57
Lowell
Our loving brother, William O. "Billy" Paquette, passed away on Wednesday evening, September 23, 2020 at the age of 57 after a period of declining health. Born January 1, 1963, our "New Year's Eve Angel", he touched everyone's heart with unconditional love. Known as "Billy Boy", the son of the late Edward J. Paquette and Urshline E. (Collins) Paquette. He loved going to Disney World, WrestleMania, spending time with family, writing hour-after-hour but only with the blue pen and he loved his sweets.
Survived by nine siblings, Dolores Brooks, Edward Paquette, Jr., Karen Chapman, Linda O'Leary, Richard Paquette, Joanne Shoemaker, John, Alfred, James Paquette. Also, survived by many family members.
Arrangements
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Prayer Service on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 30, 2020, at 1 pm at the Pavilion at St Joseph Cemetery, 96 Riverneck Rd., E. Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to "Special Olympics
" of Massachusetts, 512 Forest Street, Marlborough, MA 01752 or online donation at https://give.specialolympics.org
