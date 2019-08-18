|
Tyngsboro
William P. Ducharme, recently of Tyngsboro and former longtime resident of Chelmsford, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the V. A. Medical Center in West Roxbury. He was 68 years old. Born in Lowell on November 10, 1950, he was the son of the late Joseph L. P. and Avis G. (Marshall) Ducharme. William proudly enlisted in the United States Army in December of 1968 and served during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant SP5 in December of 1971. He recently retired after working for many years as a self employed truck driver. He enjoyed long rides on his motorcycle and was a member of the Chelmsford Lodge of Elks #2310. William is survived by his daughter, Deanna DiVincenzo and her husband, Jeff of Gardner, his grandson, Christopher Salmi and his siblings; Donna Gelinas and her husband John of Westford, Judy Sousa and her husband Lenny of Chelmsford, Ronnie Ducharme and his wife MaryEllen of Garden Grove, CA, Cindy Buckingham and her husband Jim of Webster, Donnie Ducharme of Chelmsford, Paula Scott and her husband Gerry of Westford, and Jay Ducharme and his wife Tina of Chelmsford. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Smith and sister-in-law Cheryl Ducharme.
Ducharme
A graveside service will be held for family and friends on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 am at Pine Ridge Cemetery, 130 Billerica Rd., CHELMSFORD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the -Chapter 110, 180 Pond St., Tewksbury, MA 01876. Arrangements entrusted to the care of BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. For online guestbook please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 18, 2019