William P. Graziano
1952 - 2020
DRACUT – William P. Graziano, 68, a resident of Dracut, passed away peacefully at his home on July 21, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Deborah L. (Hill) Graziano.

He was born in Boston on February 28, 1952 and was a son of the late Dominic and Rose (Costanza) (Graziano) Martins.

William retired from the Aviation Division of General Electric where he was employed as a Quality Control Inspector for 25 years. Aside from his family, music was William's life. He enjoyed over 30 years as the lead singer and bass guitar player for his 60's Reunion Band. Previously he was with the Golden Image and the Sunburst. William was an avid Boston Bruins fan and a faithful supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. He loved spending time at the ocean and traveling anywhere to visit family.

In addition to his loving wife, William is survived by his daughter, Kara J. Damboise and her husband, Aaron R. of Willow Springs, NC, his step-children; Michele L. Hansen and her husband, Scott R. of Attleboro, MA, Sean T. Platz and his wife Keila of Pawtucket, RI, and Tiana M. Antul and her husband, John P. of Worcester, MA and his grandson; Corey A. Damboise, and step-grandchildren; Chloe C. Hanson, Kai W. Hanson, Emily S. Platz, Hannah I. Platz, Hailey S. Platz and Paul J. Antul. He also leaves his sister, Anna Doerrer (who helped raise him and was like a second mother to him) and her husband, Stan of Ossipee, NH and nieces and nephews, who were more like his siblings; Joseph Fitzpatrick, Michael Fitzpatrick, Julie Haggerty and her husband, Kenneth, John Fitzpatrick and his wife, Michelle and Andrea Doerrer, and a special cousin, Valerie Thurrott. He will be greatly missed by his musical brothers, Bill Drenas and Dr. Charles Kokinos and many close friends and family. He was also the brother of the late Armando Graziano.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 4 to 7 pm at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. To ensure the safety of all, social distancing measures will be in place and face coverings kindly required.

Funeral Services followed by burial in Oakland Cemetery, DRACUT will be held privately. For those who desire, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or ALS Association, MA Chapter, 315 Norwood Park S., 1st Floor, Norwood, MA 02062. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. Since there will be no signing of a book of friends and family at the funeral home, we ask that you leave condolences at DRACUTFUNERALHOME.COM.



View the online memorial for William P. Graziano


Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Billy, I will miss you dearly. I will always carry your memory in my heart. Many great times, singing, playing music, Kareoke. Many songs will bring fond and loving memories of you...you were an amazing Bass player and singer. You brought such joy to so many. I pray your Journey home is as sweet and peaceful as you ....I pray we meet again ...
sandra usher
Friend
