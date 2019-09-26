|
William P. "Bill" Lahme
formerly of Westford
William "Bill" Lahme, 62, of Boston, formerly a longtime resident of Westford, died September 18, 2019, in Boston. Cherished father of Morgan Lahme and Michael Lahme; beloved son of Paul and Thelma (Bergeron) Lahme. Friends will be received at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 107 North Main Street, Westford, on Friday from 9 to 10 AM followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to MGH, Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114, www.giving.massgeneral.org. Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Blvd., Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. To read Bill's obituary, please visit his Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 26, 2019