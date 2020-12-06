Missionary Oblate Priest for 68 years
TEWKSBURY- Reverend William P. McSweeney, OMI, 98, died suddenly on November 30, 2020 in Lowell, MA. He was a son of the late William J. and Mary B. (Cunningham) McSweeney. He was also predeceased by a brother, John, and a sister, Roseline Sullivan.
Rev. McSweeney was born in Everett, MA. He attended St. Clement High School in Somerville, MA, following which he attended college at Holy Angels Collegiate Institute in Buffalo, NY. He received a degree in Philosophy from the Oblate College, Washington, D.C. and Masters' Degrees in Theology and Education from the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.
On September 7, 1945, Rev. McSweeney entered the Oblate Novitiate in Tewksbury, MA where he made his first vows on September 8, 1946. He professed his perpetual vows in Essex NY on September 8, 1949. His Ordination to the priesthood took place on June 2, 1952 in Washington, D.C. with Bishop Louis-Eugène-Arsène Turquetil, O.M.I. presiding.
From 1952 to 1969 Fr. McSweeney was active in education. He taught at Our Lady of Hope Center, Newburgh, NY and Oblate College, Washington, D.C. He also spent some 32 years in parish ministry between 1969 and 2002. He was assigned to St. William Parish, Tewksbury, MA; Holy Angels Parish, Buffalo, NY; Immaculate Conception Parish, Lowell, MA; St. Anne Parish, Sumter, SC and St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Riviera Beach, FL. During that time, he was appointed the Director of Communications and Missions at the Oblate Provincial House in Boston, MA. In 2002, he was appointed Superior and Director of the Oblate Community in Washington, D.C. He was the Director at St. Joseph the Worker Shrine in Lowell, MA from 2003 to 2006. In 2006 he was appointed Superior of the community at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Residence, Tewksbury, MA. As he transitioned into retirement, Fr. McSweeney remained at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Residence where he resided until his death.
In addition to his Oblate family, Father McSweeney is survived by nieces and nephews, including Mary Malette, Claire Falletti, John Sullivan, Jr., and Kevin McSweeney. Father is also survived by many grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and great-grand-nieces and great-grand-nephews. Father McSweeney will also be missed by the many parishioners he served over the years.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services were private. Burial was in the Oblate Cemetery, Tewksbury, MA. Donations in memory of Father McSweeney may be made to the Oblate Infirmary Fund, 486 Chandler Street, Tewksbury, MA 01876.
The McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell, MA, was in charge of arrangements. For condolences please visit www.mckennaouellette.com View the online memorial for Rev. William P. McSweeney, OMI