William P. Murphy, "Bill" 85, of Dracut passed away, Thursday, the 7th of November, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Ruth "Ruthie" Murphy, who passed away in 2013.
Bill was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on the 8th of March, 1934, son of the late William H. Murphy and Martha (McAleavey). He joined the United States Army in 1953 and was stationed in Alaska, as a Morse Code Radio Operator, he served his new country proudly. Upon his honorable discharge he became a US Citizen in 1957 and married the love of his life and made their home in Lowell. In his early career Bill was a steel worker/welder constructing nuclear reactors for Avery Corporation. Bill made his life long passion for fishing into his career as the Captain of the commercial vessel Bantry Bay out of Gloucester MA., where he pursued blue fin tuna.
In his free time, Bill loved to tell of his fishing adventures, his days in the Army and his days growing up in Northern Ireland. His love for fishing was only surpassed by his love for his homeland. He would travel to Ireland any chance that he could. He would take his family on "special tours" that only a native would know. He instilled in his children a great love of family and Irish heritage. Bill also loved long drives along the coast stopping at every port chatting it up with local fishermen. Other than traveling or fishing, Bill would spend his time reading and watching Wicked Tuna.
Bill is survived by and will be deeply missed by his children: Kathleen and Dr. Peter Gorlin of Westford, Sharon Moge and her husband Kenneth of Nashua, William "Bill" Murphy, Jr. and his wife Catherine of Dracut, Sean Murphy and his girlfriend Cheryl Sylvestre of Dracut, Colleen Prowker and her husband Robert of Nashua, and Daniel Murphy and his wife Tribiah of Hudson, and his fourteen grandchildren: Jennifer and Michael Gorlin, Rhyanna (Moge) Taylor and her husband David, Justin Moge, Jillian and Mollie Murphy, Lauren Murphy and her boyfriend Brian Santomango and Sean Murphy, Jr., Erin and Sarah Prowker, Cassandra Therriault, Anna, Megan and Bridey Murphy, as well as, five great-grandchildren : Jazmine, Mason, Olivia, Kaelyn and Elliana. Bill is also survived by his sister Dolores Allen and her husband Daniel of Ontario, Canada, his brother Philip Murphy of Northern Ireland, his sister-in-law Dorothy Lussier of Lowell, as well as many nieces and nephews both here and abroad. Bill is predeceased by his siblings, Terrance, Matthew, and Sean Murphy, and Rosaleen Ferris all of Northern Ireland, as well as Margaret Larmand of Hudson MA.
Family and friends are invited to his calling hours on Tuesday, November 12th from 4 to 8PM at DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 13th, beginning at the funeral home at 10AM, followed by Mass at St. Mary Magdalen Church, Lakeview Ave., Tyngsboro at 11AM. Burial will follow with military honors at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to . To leave an online condolence or story, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
