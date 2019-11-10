|
|
William Pollard Bartlett
of Orono, ME.
Will Bartlett, 96, died October 14, 2019, at his home at Dirigo Pines Retirement Community. He was born in Lowell, MA., January 19, 1923, son of Clarence A. and Martha S. Bartlett. He attended grade schools in Lowell and Chelmsford, graduated from Mt. Hermon School, class of 1940. He received an A.B. in economics from Harvard University in 1943 and was subsequently commissioned in the Navy. Will served 26 months on the USS Incredible, a fleet escort minesweeper, as First Lieutenant and sweep officer, and the last 6 months as Exec.
In August 1946, he married Florence "Dede" Kennedy and set up home in Chelmsford where they raised their three sons. Will joined the family firm, A.G. Pollard Co., a local department store and worked there until the business was sold in 1969. He was active in the community, 8 years as clerk and trustee of Lowell General Hospital, 15 years as treasurer of All Saints Church in Chelmsford, 12 years as trustee of the Battles Home for men and 6 years a director and player agent for the Chelmsford Little League.
Will was a member of the Lowell Chamber of Commerce, founding member of the Lowell Public Advisory Parking Commission dealing with local transit problems. He was also a member of the Lowell Exchange Club, the Yorick club and Vesper Country Club.
In 1969, the family business was sold and the Bartletts moved to Dover-Foxcroft, ME, where he set up a small wood-working business. In connection with this, for many years he was v.p. and marketing director of United Maine Craftsmen and president of Penobscot Valley Craft Association.
In 2003, the Bartletts sold the farm in Dover-Foxcroft and moved to Dirigo Pines.
Will is survived by his three sons, William P. Jr., Rolland A. "Cass" and Gayton C.; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; a brother, Sheppard.
He was predeceased by his wife Dede in 2009.
Burial will be in the Lowell Cemetery, MA.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 10, 2019