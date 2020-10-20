LOWELL - William R. Clark, Sr., age 93, a longtime resident of Lowell died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Theresa A. (Cyr) Clark, who died in 2013.
He was born in Worcester on July 13, 1927, and was a son of the late Clyde and Ruth (Rogers) Clark.
William served his country in the United States Navy on board the USS Dayton in the South Pacific during World War II.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed for many years as a pipe fitter at St. John's Hospital in Lowell. Earlier in his career he was employed by Educator Biscuit in Lowell.
Although raising six children with his wife filled up much of his time, William enjoyed traveling to the beaches of Florida and Hawaii and yearly trips to Walt Disney World. He also enjoyed camping, gardening, and spending time with his faithful companion Benji.
He is survived by five children, Donna (Clark) Spellissy and her husband Bernie of Lowell, Bill Clark, Jr. and his wife Martha of Groton, Richard Clark and Christine Jillett of Salisbury, Judi (Clark) Regan and her husband John of Lowell, and Catherine Clark Gettings, who was the wife of the late Mark Gettings; his grandchildren, Kristine Cyr Goodwin, Rebecca Cyr Fayed, Tara Spellissy Bedard, Katie Spellissy Justice, Jennifer Clark Moreau, Bill Clark III, Bryant Clark, Ben Clark, Tim Regan, Stacey Regan Resto, Kerrie Regan, River Regan, Scott Gettings and Jason Gettings; many great grandchildren; three sisters, Muriel Driscoll, Mary Ada Clair, and Dorcas Matthews and her husband Elwin; his son-in-law, Paul Cyr of RI; his caretaker, Lisa; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also the father of the late Shirley Clark Cyr and the brother of the late Leslie Clark, Gordon Clark, Clyde Clark, and Barbara Turner.
CLARK - Relatives and friends are invited to attend William's Visitation at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Tuesday from 4:00 until 7:00 pm. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home. His Funeral Service and burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held on a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to the VA Lowell Clinic,130 Marshall Road, Lowell, MA 01852.
