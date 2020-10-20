1/1
William R. Clark Sr.
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LOWELL - William R. Clark, Sr., age 93, a longtime resident of Lowell died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Theresa A. (Cyr) Clark, who died in 2013.

He was born in Worcester on July 13, 1927, and was a son of the late Clyde and Ruth (Rogers) Clark.

William served his country in the United States Navy on board the USS Dayton in the South Pacific during World War II.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed for many years as a pipe fitter at St. John's Hospital in Lowell. Earlier in his career he was employed by Educator Biscuit in Lowell.

Although raising six children with his wife filled up much of his time, William enjoyed traveling to the beaches of Florida and Hawaii and yearly trips to Walt Disney World. He also enjoyed camping, gardening, and spending time with his faithful companion Benji.

He is survived by five children, Donna (Clark) Spellissy and her husband Bernie of Lowell, Bill Clark, Jr. and his wife Martha of Groton, Richard Clark and Christine Jillett of Salisbury, Judi (Clark) Regan and her husband John of Lowell, and Catherine Clark Gettings, who was the wife of the late Mark Gettings; his grandchildren, Kristine Cyr Goodwin, Rebecca Cyr Fayed, Tara Spellissy Bedard, Katie Spellissy Justice, Jennifer Clark Moreau, Bill Clark III, Bryant Clark, Ben Clark, Tim Regan, Stacey Regan Resto, Kerrie Regan, River Regan, Scott Gettings and Jason Gettings; many great grandchildren; three sisters, Muriel Driscoll, Mary Ada Clair, and Dorcas Matthews and her husband Elwin; his son-in-law, Paul Cyr of RI; his caretaker, Lisa; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also the father of the late Shirley Clark Cyr and the brother of the late Leslie Clark, Gordon Clark, Clyde Clark, and Barbara Turner.

CLARK - Relatives and friends are invited to attend William's Visitation at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Tuesday from 4:00 until 7:00 pm. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home. His Funeral Service and burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held on a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to the VA Lowell Clinic,130 Marshall Road, Lowell, MA 01852. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.



View the online memorial for William R. Clark, Sr.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McKenna-Ouellette D'Amato - A Life Celebration Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved