|
|
...W.R. Collins Hardwood Floor Co.; 65
Nashua, NH
Bill, age 65, a Vietnam Era Navy Veteran, died unexpectedly from the Flu and Pneumonia on Monday, Feb. 10. He was born in Waltham, a son of the late William and Betty (Wuthrich) (Collins) Des Meules, and lived most of his life in the Waltham and Billerica areas. He leaves a son William R. Collins III and his wife Katelin (Hurley) and their daughters, "the loves of his life," Lydia and Chloe all of Tyngsborough, MA; a sister, Alice (Collins) Burke of Falmouth who was wife of the late David Burke; sister-in-law, Mary Collins, of Waltham the wife his brother, the late Fred Collins; his former wife Pamela (Porter) Collins of Nashua and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Arrangements
Visiting hours Thursday, February 13, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. His funeral service will be held Friday, February 14, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home, and will conclude with Navy Honors at St. Mary Cemetery in No. Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 will be appreciated. For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for William R. Collins Jr.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 12, 2020