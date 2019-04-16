|
|
'TIGER' LOWELL William Ronald Perry Lunetta, 72, of Lowell, passed away after a period of declining health Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Westford House Nursing Home.
He was born in Lowell on August 27, 1946 and was a son of the late Biaggio Lunetta and the late Geraldine (Thomas) Lunetta. He was raised in Lowell, where he attended the area schools graduating from Lowell High School with the class of 1965. Tiger was a lifelong resident of the Belvidere neighborhood of Lowell and was a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church and St. Joseph Lithuanian Church where he would frequently volunteer to help with the collection.
He never missed a Lowell High football Thanksgiving Day game and was the New England Riptides Women's Softball teams #1 fan. He was an avid Boston Red Sox and NY Giants fan; and was also an avid attendee of the Lowell Golden Gloves. He enjoyed playing cards with the Scat Club at the Whipple. Even though he was stricken with cerebral palsy as a toddler he didn't let that stop him from anything.
Tiger is survived by his beloved siblings, Judith A. Mendes of Wells, ME, Teresa Langan and her husband, Jack of Naples, FL, James T. Lunetta of Lowell, and R. Brian Lunetta of Townsend; and his nieces and nephews, Christine O'Donnell and her husband, John, of Poland, ME, Edward Mendes of Pepperell, Antonio Mendes of Pelham, NH, Jack Langan III and his wife, Tina, of Dracut, and Laurelee Langan of Dracut; grandnieces and grandnephews, Antonio, Orion, Lily, Olivia, Jackson, Kyle, Joshua and Benjamin. He is also survived by many cousins. Lunetta ON WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17, YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS CALLING HOURS FROM 2-4 P.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA 978-458-6816. HIS SERVICE WILL BE HELD IN THE FUNERAL HOME AT 4 P.M. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, DONATIONS TO TIGER'S FAVORITE CHARITY MAY BE MADE TO: SPECIAL OLYMPICS MA, 512 FOREST STREET, MARLBOROUGH, MA 01752. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 16, 2019