William S. Christman
Lowell resident; 64
LOWELL - William S. Christman, a Lowell resident, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
William was born in Lowell on October 14, 1955 a son of the late Robert and Mary (Jardine) Christman.
He leaves his children, Savannah Swogner, Matthew and Christopher Christman and Raymond Robarge; his siblings, Cynthia Johnston, Steven, Thomas and Richard Christman; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be Private.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 20, 2019