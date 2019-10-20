Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Christman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William S. Christman


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William S. Christman Obituary
William S. Christman

Lowell resident; 64

LOWELL - William S. Christman, a Lowell resident, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 with his loving family by his side.

William was born in Lowell on October 14, 1955 a son of the late Robert and Mary (Jardine) Christman.

He leaves his children, Savannah Swogner, Matthew and Christopher Christman and Raymond Robarge; his siblings, Cynthia Johnston, Steven, Thomas and Richard Christman; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be Private.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.