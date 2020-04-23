Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
William S. Marriott III


1964 - 2020
William S. Marriott III Obituary
Lowell

William S. Marriott, III, a longtime resident of Lowell died unexpectedly on Monday April 13, 2020 at his home. He was born in Lowell on September 4, 1964, and was a son of Margaret A. (DeMichelis) Marriott and the late William S. Marriott, Jr. He received his education in Lowell schools. Billy was employed at as a machinist for Frudenburg Company of Lowell and Harvey Industries of Londonderry, NH. He was an avid sports fan, especially the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox. His greatest joy came from spending time with his Mom and loving family and friends. Billy will be remembered for his big heart and his willingness to help anyone in need. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his three sisters, Beatrice M. Quirk and her husband Jim of Montross, VA, Holly Tellier and her husband David of Willspoint, TX, Lisa Lyko and her husband John of Pelham, NH, three grandchildren, Kayla, Brayden and Connor Marriott, his longtime companion Debbie Kandrotas and her family, dear friend Danny Wilson and several nieces and nephews. He was also the father of the late Joshua Michael Marriott, who died on July 2, 2015.

MARRIOTT – A private service was held for Billy. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery in Tewksbury, MA. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 23, 2020
