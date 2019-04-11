|
of Lowell; 48 LOWELL William S. Rizos, 48, a resident of the Belvidere section of Lowell, passed away unexpectedly at Lowell General Hospital on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Lowell on February 22, 1971, and was a beloved son of Christos and Angelike (Panagiotopoulos) Rizos of Dracut.
William was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell and AHEPA Hellas Chapter 102.
He was a graduate of Lowell High School, class of 1989, where he was a standout quarterback and all around athlete. He went on to receive his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Massachusetts at Lowell. He was the UMASS Lowell quarterback from 1989-92, and was the offensive catalyst for the football team in its' most successful seasons in the modern era. He was inducted in to the university's Athletic Hall of Fame in 2010.
Bill owned and operated Apex Information Security in Lowell.
He enjoyed golfing and spending time with friends at Four Oaks Country Club in Dracut and Vesper Country Club in Tyngsboro.
In addition to his loving parents, William will be deeply missed by his cherished children, Ann C. Rizos, Caroline C. Rizos, and William T. Rizos. He is further survived by his brother, Nicholas Rizos and his wife, Lynda of Bedford, NH, his nephews; Christopher and Robert Rizos, his long time significant other, Lori Keefe of Lowell and former wife, Margaret MacLellan of Tewksbury. Rizos Visitation will be held at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen Street, CHELMSFORD on Friday from 4-8 pm. His Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 10 o'clock at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 62 Lewis Street, Lowell, MA 01854. KINDLY MEET AT THE CHURCH. Interment will follow in Lowell Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William's memory to "The Rizos Family Children's Trust" c/o Enterprise Bank, 222 Enterprise Street, 2nd Floor, Lowell, MA 01852. Funeral Director, Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 11, 2019