Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine Church
Resources
More Obituaries for William McKenna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Stephen McKenna

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Stephen McKenna Obituary
of Westford

Westford

William Stephen "Steve" McKenna of Westford, age 87, died peacefully on Friday October 25, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Elaine (McGowan) McKenna with whom he celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary August 22, 2019.

Born in Boston on June 27, 1932, he was the son of the late Denis and

Dorothy McKenna. He was raised in Woburn, MA, from where he had many fond memories, and graduated from Boston College High School and Boston College.

Steve served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and retired in 1994 from the electronics Industry.

He and his family moved to the Nabnasset section of Westford in 1963 and made their home there for 56 years, enjoying long-lasting friendships with neighbors. He was a communicant of St. Catherine Church in Westford.

Steve was an avid photographer and a founding member of the Nashoba Valley Photo Club. He served on the Town of Westford Housing

Authority and the Economic Development Commission. He was enormously proud of his grandchildrens' accomplishments, and always made sure to have a front row seat to their games. He was their biggest fan.

Besides his wife he is survived by his son, William "Bill" McKenna Jr. and his wife Laura of Shirley, MA; daughters, Ellen McKenna-Doiron and her husband Jerry of Shirley, MA, Beth Paulauskas and her husband Ronald of Westford; Seven grandchildren, Molly, Shelagh, and Rose McKenna, Amy, Kara, Emma, and Michael Paulauskas; and many nieces and nephews.

He was the brother of the late Margaret Sawyer and Sheila Burke, who predeceased him.

MCKENNA

W. Stephen "Steve" McKenna of Westford, 87, died Friday Oct. 25, 2019.

Visiting hours Tues. from 3 to 7 PM, at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Wed. 9AM, at the Funeral Home with a 10AM, Mass at St. Catherine Church. Burial in Pinegrove Cemetery in Westford. Memorials in his name may be made to St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 107 N. Main St., Westford, MA 01886. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for William Stephen McKenna
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now