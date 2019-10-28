|
of Westford
Westford
William Stephen "Steve" McKenna of Westford, age 87, died peacefully on Friday October 25, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Elaine (McGowan) McKenna with whom he celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary August 22, 2019.
Born in Boston on June 27, 1932, he was the son of the late Denis and
Dorothy McKenna. He was raised in Woburn, MA, from where he had many fond memories, and graduated from Boston College High School and Boston College.
Steve served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and retired in 1994 from the electronics Industry.
He and his family moved to the Nabnasset section of Westford in 1963 and made their home there for 56 years, enjoying long-lasting friendships with neighbors. He was a communicant of St. Catherine Church in Westford.
Steve was an avid photographer and a founding member of the Nashoba Valley Photo Club. He served on the Town of Westford Housing
Authority and the Economic Development Commission. He was enormously proud of his grandchildrens' accomplishments, and always made sure to have a front row seat to their games. He was their biggest fan.
Besides his wife he is survived by his son, William "Bill" McKenna Jr. and his wife Laura of Shirley, MA; daughters, Ellen McKenna-Doiron and her husband Jerry of Shirley, MA, Beth Paulauskas and her husband Ronald of Westford; Seven grandchildren, Molly, Shelagh, and Rose McKenna, Amy, Kara, Emma, and Michael Paulauskas; and many nieces and nephews.
He was the brother of the late Margaret Sawyer and Sheila Burke, who predeceased him.
Visiting hours Tues. from 3 to 7 PM, at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Wed. 9AM, at the Funeral Home with a 10AM, Mass at St. Catherine Church. Burial in Pinegrove Cemetery in Westford. Memorials in his name may be made to St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 107 N. Main St., Westford, MA 01886. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 28, 2019