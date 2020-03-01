|
?William (Bill) Thomas Monahan, 75 of Littleton passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital. He was the loving husband to Corrine (Sweatt) Monahan.
Born in Watertown on January 2, 1945, one of three children born to the late William and Mary (Major) Monahan. He attended Winslow High School, Tyngsborough, MA.
Bill and Corrine married on January 31, 1965 at Saint Joseph Church in Pepperell, and soon made their home in Littleton. This past January marked 55 years of marriage.
Bill worked for many years at MIT Lincoln Labs in Westford. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and camping in the New Hampshire mountains and Salisbury Beach. Above all, he treasured spending time with his family.
Bill is survived by his wife Corrine and their two sons; William (Billy) and his wife, Cathy Jo Monahan of Farmington, ME along with their children; Nicki, Craig, Travis, Daniel, Emily Monahan and Brian and Tia Dunn. Scott and Robyn Monahan of Baldwinville, MA, Along with their children Jonathan and Jacob Monahan, and Samantha Chapman.
Bill is predeceased by his brother David Monahan and sister Mary Dow. He was also the loving grandfather of the late Dylan Monahan.
MONAHAN, William "Bill" age 75 of Littleton, February 27, 2020. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Bill from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in the BADGER FUNERAL HOME, 347 KING ST, LITTLETON. His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 am. Burial services will follow at Westlawn Cemetery, New Estate Road, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com
