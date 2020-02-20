|
Formerly of Chelmsford
TEWKSBURY, MA
William Waldemar Schmidt, 89, of Tewksbury, MA formerly of Chelmsford died Monday morning, February 17, 2020 at Blaire House, Tewksbury.
He was married to the late Alice E. (Carey) Schmidt, who died on June 2, 2013.
Born in Milwaukee WI, he was the son of the late Wilhelm and Hattie (VonGnechten) Schmidt.
He graduated from St. Paul High School with the class of 1948 and furthered his education earning his Bachelor in Science in Engineering from the University of Wisconsin in Madison, WI.
He proudly served with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
He retired from G.T.E. of Needham and previously worked at Polaroid of Waltham. In his earlier years Bill worked with General Electric as an electrical engineer working on Apollo Space program authoring procedures for the program.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 212 of Chelmsford and enjoyed travelling, crossword puzzles, and word games. Bill was an avid Wisconsin Badger fan, and animal lover. He will always be remembered as a Mr. Fix It. Above all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his son, William D. Schmidt and his wife Jancita of Chelmsford; a daughter, Mary Brundage and her husband Zebulon of Nashua, NH; two grandchildren, Zoe and Zane Brundage; two brothers, Albert Schmidt of St. Francis, WI, and John Schmidt and his wife Jeannie of Seattle, WA; a sister-in-law, Constance Schmidt of Saukville, WI; a brother-in-law, John Menning of Rochester, MN and many nieces and nephews.
He was the brother of the late Erma Mayou, Orma Marquis, Diane Menning, and Hilton, Walter and Marvin Schmidt.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 20, 2020