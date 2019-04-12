|
formerly of Lowell and Dracut, MA LONDONDERRY, NH Willis T. Belleville (90), a resident of Londonderry, NH, and formerly of Lowell and Dracut, MA, died peacefully on April 9, 2019, at home surrounded by all his loving family. He was the husband of Marjorie A. (Kiernan) Belleville, to whom he was married for 65 years.
Born in Lowell, MA, January 11, 1929, he was the son of the late Leo and Maria (Brodeur) Belleville. He was educated at St. Louis de France School, Lowell High School, and St. Hyacinth College in Canada. He served two years in the U.S. Army with the 2nd Armored Division, part of which time was spent in Germany. After his military service he was employed for 25 years as a store manager for Grossman's Lumber Company, retiring in 1991. He was a member of the American Legion, DAV, and VFW.
In his younger years, he enjoyed boating, golfing, and his annual 4th of July celebrations with family and friends at his waterfront home in Sandown, NH. In recent years, he enjoyed attending the many activities of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Alicia Fernald and her husband Michael of Hudson, NH; a son, Thomas Belleville and his wife Laureen (Berube) of Pelham, NH; four grandchildren, Brittany Galipeau and her husband Anthony of Berlin, NH, Brad Fernald and his fiancee Dyanne Perkins of Nashua, NH, Alyson Belleville and her fiancee Mary Bryan of Boylston, MA, and Ryan Belleville of Pelham, NH; three great-grandchildren, Olivia, Jackson, and Robert Galipeau; One brother, Raymond Belleville of Pelham, NH; one sister-in-law, Betty Belleville of Mesa, AZ; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by three sisters: Doris Notini and her husband Robert, Pauline Houghtaling and her husband Howard, and Ruth Coomas and her husband James; four brothers: Paul and his wife Jeanette, Donald and his wife Elizabeth, Richard and his wife Shirley, and Gerald Belleville; and a sister-in-law, Rachel Belleville. BELLEVILLE Family and friends may call on Sunday, April 14th, from 2-6PM, in Dracut Funeral Home, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His funeral service will be held, Monday, at 10AM, in the funeral home. Burial in Gibson Cemetery, Pelham, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to (www.StJude.org/donate/donate-to-St-Jude.html <http://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-St-Jude.html>) or the Animal Rescue Network of New England (https://ARNNE.org/donate-to-arnne/ <https://arnne.org/donate-to-arnne/>).
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 12, 2019