Willis T. Belleville of Londonderry, NH formerly of Lowell and Dracut, MA
Willis T. Belleville (90), a resident of Londonderry, NH, and formerly of Lowell and Dracut, MA. Family and friends may call on Sunday, April 14th, from 2-6PM in Dracut Funeral Home, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His funeral service will be held, Monday at 10AM in the funeral home. Burial in Gibson Cemetery, Pelham, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to (www.StJude.org/donate/donate-to-St-Jude.html <http://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-St-Jude.html>) or the Animal Rescue Network of New England (https://ARNNE.org/donate-to-arnne/ <https://arnne.org/donate-to-arnne/>) To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 13, 2019