Wilma L. Kealey
longtime resident of Pepperell; 85
Wilma L. Kealey, age 85, a longtime resident of Pepperell, passed away at a local health care facility on Saturday, March 30 with her daughter by her side.
Born in Arlington, MA, on January 6, 1934, the daughter of Einar K. and Johanna (Morrison) Hultman, Wilma was raised in Lexington, MA and moved to Pepperell in 1964 to raise her family.
Wilma was a lover of flowers, cherished her garden and green lawn and was a member of the Pepperell Garden Club for over forty years. She loved spending time at the beach and her greatest passion was spending time with her family. She was very proud of starting a tradition of making Christmas cookies with her great nieces for over thirty years and continuing the tradition with her great-great-nephew.
Wilma loved to dance and sing, especially to Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi and her boyfriend Justin Timberlake. She loved to quilt, sew, and paint, and was an active member of the Pepperell Senior Center. Recently she rediscovered her love for playing the piano and entertained many with her talents.
Wilma is survived by her only child, loving daughter and friend, Noreen Kealey of Lowell, nieces Joanna Flynn and her husband Joseph of Billerica, and Leslie Cotter and Robert Donovan of Woburn. She was the proud great-aunt to three nieces, Johanna Gehret with husband Joseph, Justine and Jillian Flynn, and great-great-aunt to nephew, Joseph "JAG" Andrew Gehret who brought such joy to every visit. Wilma was predeceased by her beloved sister Joan Ferrante.
KEALEY - Wilma L., a longtime Pepperell resident. March 30, 2019. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main Street, Pepperell, MA on Friday, April 5 from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Services will follow at the funeral home at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Pepperell Senior Center, 37 Nashua Road, Pepperell, MA 01463. To share a memory or to offer a condolence, please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 3, 2019