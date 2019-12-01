Lowell Sun Obituaries
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Winnie Fukuda


1925 - 2019
October 10, 1925-July 12, 2020 Winnie Yaguchi Fukada passed away on July 12 surrounded by her beloved family. She was born in San Francisco on June 20, 1942 to Akifumi and Manami Yaguchi, the second of four children. A dedicated artist who earned an MA in Education in 1965, Winnie will be remembered as a beloved teacher who kept her classroom well-stocked with colored pencils, paint, and gentle encouragement. After her husband John's death, Winne retired to the beach, where she channeled her creativity into teaching her grandchildren to paint, draw, and celebrate the natural world she found so inspiring. She is survived by her children, Lori (Ethan) and Mary (George); grandchildren, Naomi, Teresa, Nicholas and Rose; and great grandchildren Annaliese, and Gretchen. A memorial is planned for July 24 at Maguire Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Winnie's name may be made to your favorite museum. www.maguirefh.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 1, 2019
