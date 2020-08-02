89; of Pepperell
PEPPERELL
Winslow Hincks Duke, travelled beyond this earthly planet and took the road to the heavens, passing away peacefully on July 19, 2020 at his beloved farm in Pepperell, MA. He was born on August 21, 1930 to Florimond (Dusossoit) and Mary M. (Hincks) Duke of Greens Farms, CT. After graduating Tufts University in 1953, he was commissioned by the US Navy. He completed Underwater Demolition Team (UDT) training, graduating in 1954 with a rank of Lieutenant Junior Grade and served in the Korean War. After the Navy, Win began a long running career as a broker in the investment business eventually becoming Vice President at Tucker Anthony and R.L. Day in Nashua, NH.
Win was a steadfast conservationist and exceedingly attracted to the farmlands of New England. He reveled in the magic of having four seasons, the region's deep history and its ubiquitous stone walls. In 1963, Win married Pauline Revere Thayer and they raised their three children on his farm in Pepperell. Win was an avid horseman and actively involved with the Pepperell horse community, serving as President of the Nashoba Valley Hunt Club, judging local 4-H horse shows, and hosting fox hunts at the farm. He served on the Town of Pepperell's Zoning Board of Appeals for 25 years.
Throughout his life, Win served on numerous Boards and was an avid supporter for various organizations, including the Merrimack Repertory Theatre, Nashoba Community Hospital, New England Forestry Foundation, the Tisch Library at Tufts University, Trout Unlimited, and the Greater Lowell Community Foundation. He was a wholehearted philanthropist; his intention was never in favor of public accolades. Win and Pauline shared a great love for the quiet solitude and the natural beauty of Mascoma Lake in NH, where they owned a cabin in retirement and enjoyed spending many summers fishing and hiking. Win also loved art, music, theatre and word-play - especially silly puns and never missed an opportunity to make those around him laugh.
Win is survived by his children: Thayer David Sears (Mary Wattendorf), Pepperell, MA; Mary Thayer Duke, Delta, CO; and John Winslow Duke (Claudia Pepin), Mattapoisett, MA; and his grandchildren: Jessica Villatoro, David Sears Jr., Valerie Sears, Hayden Duke, Jonah Duke and his great grandson, Lawson Villatoro. He was pre-deceased by his wife Pauline; and his brother William Hincks Duke, Fairfield, CT.
DUKE - Winslow Hincks, of Pepperell. July 19, 2020. During this unprecedented time due to the pandemic and in an abundance of caution, a private memorial service for family will be held at a later date. As one who repudiated the limelight and shunned flattery, Win would most likely prefer, that those who wish to honor his life do so in a way that gives one joy – such as donating to a special cause; gifting to a non-profit organization; lending a hand to someone in need; doing a small act of kindness; sitting on a stonewall and watching the sunset; or taking a hike in the woods. And when you come to a fork in the road, "take the path less travelled by". Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com
