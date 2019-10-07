|
|
Chelmsford
Yola J. (Marcotte) Wait, age 91, longtime Chelmsford resident, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis H. Wait and devoted mother of four sons. She was born in Berlin, NH, and was a daughter of the late Aurele and Julia (Billy) Marcotte. Yola was raised in Cambridge, MA, where she was a graduate of Cambridge High School. In 1959 she moved to Chelmsford where she lovingly raised her four boys. She worked at Union National Bank for a time, and was a member of the Supreme Emblem Club. Yola was an active parishioner at St. Mary Parish, Chelmsford for many years. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening, cooking, and dancing. Most of all, Yola cherished the time she spent with her family. Yola leaves her sons; Frank Wait, Jr. of Rockport, Stephen Wait of Dracut, and Robert Wait and his wife Carol of Billerica, her grandchildren; Michael, Zachary, Virginia, Hannah, Cooper, Clifford, Matthew, Allicia, Mychal, and Melissa, 11 great-grandchildren, and her daughter-in-law Faith Wait of PA. Sadly, Yola is predeceased by her son David Wait, her daughter-in-law Laura Lee Wait, and her sisters; Dede Gedry and Vivian Collins.
Visiting Hours
Will be held on Thursday, from 9:30-10:30 am at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Her Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 11 o'clock at St. Mary Parish, 25 North Rd., CHELMSFORD. Interment to follow in Pine Ridge Cemetery, CHELMSFORD. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Lowell Humane Society, 951 Broadway St., Lowell, MA 01854 or lowellhumanesociety.org. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
View the online memorial for Yola J. Wait
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 7, 2019