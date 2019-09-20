Lowell Sun Obituaries
Services
M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 452-0121
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Church
95 Lakeview Ave.
Tyngsborough, MA
View Map
Yvette Moulton
Yvette A. Moulton

Yvette A. Moulton


1935 - 2019
Yvette A. Moulton Obituary
Loving Wife, Mother and Mémère

Tyngsborough

Yvette A. (Marion) Moulton, age 84, passed away on Tuesday evening, September 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. For 45 years, she was the beloved wife of Henry G. Moulton.

She was born in Lowell, June 27, 1935, a daughter of the late Omer and Juliette (Parent) Marion. Yvette was a resident of Tyngsborough for 45 years and a communicant of St. Mary Magdalen Parish. She grew up in the Rosemont section of Pawtucketville in Lowell and graduated from St. Joseph High School.

Earlier in her life, Yvette was employed as a secretary in the engineering department at Raytheon in Lowell for several years. She enjoyed traveling with her family and loved to play the piano and accordion. She was also a big fan of the New England Patriots. Yvette was a loving wife, mother and mémère and her greatest joy was spending time with her family especially her grandchildren whom she adored.

Besides her husband, Henry, she is survived by her two daughters, Lisa Gattinella and her husband, Mark of Salem, NH and Darlene Laurin and her husband, Scott of Lowell; four grandchildren, Michael Gattinella of Brooklyn, NY, Nicole, Amanda and Cassandra Laurin, all of Lowell; also many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Irene Condon, Maurice Marion, Yvonne Duchesne and Lillian Dussault.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Yvette's life at the M. R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Sunday, Sept. 22 from 3 to 6pm. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday morning at 10 o'clock at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 95 Lakeview Ave., Tyngsborough. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford.Those who wish may make donations in Yvette's memory to the High Pointe Hospice House, 360 North Ave., Haverhill, MA 01830. To share your thoughts and memories of Yvette, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Yvette A. Moulton
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 20, 2019
