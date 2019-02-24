Yvette Genevieve (Dugas) Ouellette

Loving mother of 6, grandmother

of 15 & great-grandmother of 17



Yvette Genevieve (Dugas) Ouellette age 89, a resident of the Pawtucketville section of Lowell and most of her adult life / married life in Dracut, MA., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 after residing for 2-1/2 years at the D'Youville Senior Care Facility on Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA.



Yvette was born in Lowell, MA on June 21, 1929, the daughter of the late Cecile (Cormier) Dugas and John Dugas. She is in the middle of 6 children: Surviving is: Roger Dugas of Lowell and deceased is: Theresa (Dugas) Whalen, George Dugas, Rita (Dugas) Daugherty and Armand Dugas.



She attended high school in Lowell and graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1948 from Saint Joseph's School of Nursing in Lowell, MA.



Yvette was married on 8-29-1953 to Henri Alfred Ouellette (deceased Nov. 2004) for 51 years. Henri bought her engagement ring while stationed in Austria and proposed on Valentine's Day.



Prior to her retirement in 1990, Yvette had been employed as a Registered Nurse in the nursing department at Saint Joseph's Hospital for 42 years. While working there, Yvette twice won the "Outstanding Nurse of the Year Award". Even in her personal life Yvette was a Florence Nightingale - always helping someone in need.



After retirement from St. Joseph's Hospital, Yvette worked for another 7 years as a Registered Nurse at the D'Youville Manor (now known as "D'Youville Senior Care") in Lowell, MA.



Her legacy continues with 6 surviving children: Paul Henri Ouellette and wife Sheila (Plymouth, MA), Michelle M. Baxter and husband Gary (Franklin, MA), Marie Y. Mitchell (Tallahassee, FL), Lucille A. Daigle and husband Brian (Portsmouth, VA), Elaine L. Sateriale and husband Mark (North Andover, MA) and Anne E. Lombard and husband Jim (Sandown, NH). Also surviving her are 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.



Yvette's interests with Henri were visiting with family, dancing with friends and visiting the country via bus tours, car, cruise ship and plane. She attended mass nearly every day and afterward loved to eat out with friends. She was a member of the "Red Hatter's Club" for several years. Her most favorite food was seafood.



Yvette has left her loving mark in so many ways and in so many places in this world and will be greatly missed and remembered.



We pray for her in Heaven to watch over us and guide us here in our brief stay in this world.



The family would like to extend it's great appreciation to the loving and caring nurses and staff at the "D'Youville Senior Care" nursing home who went over and above to care for Yvette and make her feel like you were her extended family and making D'Youville feel like home.



OUELLETTE - Relatives and friends are invited to attend Yvette's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Thursday, February 28th from 4:00 until 8:00 PM. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 1st at Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Parish, 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut at 11:00 AM. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, 96 Riverneck Road, Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Yvette's husband Henri to the of MA, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary