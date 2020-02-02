|
formerly of Wilmington; 77
HAVERHILL
Yvonne Anna (Gagnon) Love, age 77, of Haverhill, formerly a resident of Wilmington, passed away surrounded by her loving family January 30, 2020. Yvonne was the beloved wife of the late Arthur S. Love Sr. She was the devoted mother of Arthur S. Love, Jr. & his wife Connie of Hattiesburg, MS, Michael D. Love & his wife Carol of Haverhill, Lisa A. Pisano & her husband Michael of Haverhill, Lora L. Manning & her husband Thomas of East Hampstead, NH, and the late Albert W. Love. Yvonne was loving "Nana" of David, Kara, Amanda, Kathryn, Patrick, Jason, Sarah and Tommy, and "G.G." to Leo Mahoney.
Yvonne was born in Lowell, MA, on August 18, 1942 to the late Leon J. and Anna (Beauchesne) Gagnon. Yvonne was one of 11 children. She was the sister to Arthur Gagnon of Florida, Theresa English of Tewksbury, Madeline Bimbo of Wilmington and Claire Sullivan of Wilmington, and the late Antonio, George, Paul, Albert, Will and Robert Gagnon. Yvonne is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Yvonne worked at Analog Devices for 32 years and was a devoted mother to five children. She lost her second child, Albert William, when he was 2 years old. Albert's memory was forever in her heart. To Yvonne her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. Yvonne spent most of her retirement with her grandchildren; she was the fun Nana. She also enjoyed visiting Hampton Beach and the White Mountains of New Hampshire, and appreciated a few games of KENO from time to time.
Yvonne spent her final days at Baker Katz Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Haverhill, MA. Yvonne was cared for with much compassion and respect by every staff member. During her daily dressings they ensured Yvonne always looked her best in her favorite house dresses.
Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Yvonne's Life at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), Wilmington, MA on Wednesday, February 5th at 11:00 a.m. followed by a burial in the Family Lot at Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 4th from 4:00-8:00 p.m.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Yvonne's name to Baker-Katz, 194 Boardman Street, Haverhill, MA 01830. We also encourage everyone to wear purple to the services. Ma loved the color purple let's celebrate with a sea of purple. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.
