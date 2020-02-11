|
loving wife, mother, and aunt
Mrs. Zoe (Kacavas) Kennos, 94, loving wife, mother, and aunt passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7th with her family by her side at Willow Manor in Lowell.
Zoe was born on June 4, 1925 in Ano Giannei, Greece a daughter of the late Antonios and Triandafilia (Trigilida) Kacavas. She was the loving wife to the late Panagiotis Kennos.
Zoe came to the United States with her family in 1972 settling in Lowell. She was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and the Ladies Philoptochos Society.
She worked for over forty years as the head inspector at Anton Cleaners in Lowell.
Zoe is survived by her son, Dimitrios Kennos, a brother, Theodore Kacavas and his wife Constantina; her sisters-in- law, Eleni Kennos and Alexandra Dosa of Greece; a brother- in-law, Anastasi Kennos and his wife Keti of Greece and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Zoe was pre-deceased by her brothers, Vasilios Kacavas and Nicholas Kacavas and her sister, Efstathia Dimakarakos.
Relatives and friends will be received at the M.R.LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Tuesday, February 11th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Her funeral will take place on Wednesday, February 12th at 9:00am at the Funeral Home to be followed by a service at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell at 10:00am. Interment will follow in Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Holy Trinity Church, 62 Lewis Street, Lowell, MA. 01854. Funeral arrangements under the direction of directors, Louis M. Fazio III, Scott Laurin, M.Richard Laurin. For condolences or directions, please go to www.laurinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 11, 2020