Services
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Delta Chapel - Lansing
6020 W. Saginaw Hwy.
Lansing, MI 48917
517-323-7890
Resources
More Obituaries for A. West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

A. Joan West

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
A. Joan West Obituary
A. Joan West

Delta Twp. - Passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. She lived in Lansing her entire life and graduated from Lansing Eastern High School in 1950. She was a long time member of South Baptist Church. Joan retired from Waverly Schools in 1992. She enjoyed spending time at their cottage on Bass Lake and cherished the many vacation trips she and George had with the children and grandchildren. The highlight of her life was attending the many enjoyable school activities of her grandchildren. She was so proud of them.

Joan was preceded in death by 4 sisters and 1 brother. Surviving is her husband of 59 years George, daughter Sharon (Gary) Allen, son Doug (Sandy) West and grandchildren Ryan West and Emily West.

Honoring Joan's wishes, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Capital Area Humane Society, 7095 Grand River Ave, Lansing, MI, 48906. Condolences can be made at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of A.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -