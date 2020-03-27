|
A. Joan West
Delta Twp. - Passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. She lived in Lansing her entire life and graduated from Lansing Eastern High School in 1950. She was a long time member of South Baptist Church. Joan retired from Waverly Schools in 1992. She enjoyed spending time at their cottage on Bass Lake and cherished the many vacation trips she and George had with the children and grandchildren. The highlight of her life was attending the many enjoyable school activities of her grandchildren. She was so proud of them.
Joan was preceded in death by 4 sisters and 1 brother. Surviving is her husband of 59 years George, daughter Sharon (Gary) Allen, son Doug (Sandy) West and grandchildren Ryan West and Emily West.
Honoring Joan's wishes, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Capital Area Humane Society, 7095 Grand River Ave, Lansing, MI, 48906. Condolences can be made at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020