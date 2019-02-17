|
Aaron David Mix
Dimondale - Aaron David Mix was born in Nashville, Michigan on June 2nd, 1936. He passed away peacefully at home on February 8, 2019 at the age of 82. After graduating from Vermontville High School in 1954, Dave served in the U.S. Marine Corps, stationed in Hawaii, and carried on the noble traditions of the corps throughout his life. Dave is survived by his loving wife of thirty years, Mary Lou Garrison, and four children: Anthony Aaron Mix (Christina), Bradley David Mix, Susan Mix and Paula Armstrong (Kirk). David enjoyed great times with his eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, all of whom he dearly loved. For many years, Dave was employed at Bud Kouts Chevrolet as Service Manager and later worked in sales until his retirement in 1993. He truly enjoyed assisting customers with their automobile interests and concerns. Dave attended the First Presbyterian Church of Dimondale where he served as Elder, selection committee member, and was a teacher of Bible study for many years. He was a devoted believer in the Lord God and joyfully shared his knowledge of scripture with others. Dave will be greatly missed by all his family and many friends who appreciated his gift of song and reliable good humor. Donations in his name may be sent to the or the First Presbyterian Church of Dimondale. A memorial gathering and luncheon in celebration of Dave's life will be held at 11 A.M., Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church of Dimondale with Rev. Scott L. Crane officiating.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 17, 2019