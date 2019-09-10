Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
340 Pontiac Trail
Walled Lake, MI 48390
(248) 624-2251
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
340 Pontiac Trail
Walled Lake, MI 48390
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
340 Pontiac Trail
Walled Lake, MI 48390
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
340 Pontiac Trail
Walled Lake, MI 48390
Abbe Mulholland Obituary
Abbe Mulholland

Walled Lake - Abbe Mulholland age 58 of Walled Lake died September 8, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Archie "Buddy" and the lateVirginia "Jeanne" Mulholland. Dear sister of Julie (Roy) Johnson. Loving aunt of Jessi (Michael) Lanius. The most awesomest aunt of Daven and Jude. Beloved niece of Sandra (the late Kenn) Meredyk, Cherry (the late Arnie) Smerecki. Also survived by numerous cousins, extended family members and friends including her special friend Laureen Sendel-Grant, (COL RET) She will be dearly missed by fur babies Sampson and Bella.Funeral from Lynch & Sons Funeral Home 340 N. Pontiac Trail, Walled Lake (3 Blks. S. of Maple Rd.) Friday 11 AM. Friends may visit Thursday 2-9 PM and Friday 10 AM until time of service. Memorials to the Michigan Humane Society appreciated.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 10, 2019
