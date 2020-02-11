|
|
Abelean (Lewis) Hinton
Lansing - Passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was born in Ferriday, Louisiana to the late Rev. Ben and Savannah Lewis. Abelean was one of 13 children, all of which have preceded her in death. She lived in Lansing, MI for more than 55 years. She was a retired teacher from the School for the Blind. Mrs. Hinton was the wife of the late Michael Hinton, who preceded her in death in 1992, along with one son in 1994, son Terry Hinton and daughter Tracey Platt. She graduated from Great Lakes Christian College, and also studied in the School of Theology Anderson, Indiana Johnson Bible College in Kimberline, TN, and Lansing Community College. She was an ordained minister in the Church of God and served faithfully at the Pennway Church of God. She leaves behind 5 daughters, Barbara Burns from Cleveland, OH, Nellie Hays, Georgia Platt, all of Ferriday, LA, Marilyn (Mack) Jones of Houston, TX, Cleo McFadden; 13 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; 2 god children Martha Adams and Stephen Ward; and a host of relatives and friends. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11 am at Pennway Church of God, Lansing. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior. Interment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pennway Church of God in memory of Abelean.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020