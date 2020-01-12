Services
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2147
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bannan Funeral Home
Hillman, MI
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Bannan Funeral Home
Hillman, MI
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
1927 - 2019
Ada Haynes

Grand Ledge - Ada Grace Haynes, 92, of Grand Ledge, formerly of Hillman, passed from death to life on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

Ada Grace Draker was born on October 16, 1927, in Hillman to the late Wesley and Grace (Essner) Draker. Ada graduated from Hillman High School in 1945. She moved to Lansing soon afterward and worked for the Bell Telephone company for nine years. On April 18, 1958, Ada married Robert Haynes. Robert preceded her in death on May 26, 2008.

Ada was a devoted wife and mother who spent much of her life in Lansing raising her children, serving her family, and helping her husband with his business. She learned gardening from her father at an early age and continued that hobby with her family. She also enjoyed sewing and crafting with friends from church and ladies in the neighborhood. Christmas was always Ada's favorite time of year. She loved baking, decorating the house, and having friends over for coffee and Christmas treats.

Ada was a member of the Hillman Free Methodist Church. She was a model of Christian service to her family, her church, and her community. Kindness and self-sacrifice were Ada's trademarks. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Ada is survived by her three children (Shirley Denison, Frank [Beth] Haynes, and Bruce Haynes), five grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her four siblings.

Visitation will take place Friday, January 17, 2020, at Bannan Funeral Home in Hillman from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and continue there Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Rich George officiating.

For friends closer to Lansing, there will be a memorial at the Peters & Murray Funeral Home in Grand Ledge on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2:00-5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Glaucoma Research Foundation. Visit https://getinvolved.glaucoma.org/donate for more information.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Jan. 12, 2020
