Adam Charles Roost
Adam Charles Roost left us to go be with Jesus in heaven on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the age of 39. Our precious son, is the bravest man we have known, and he showed this in how he faced and overcame his challenges with great courage. He is kind-hearted, an incredibly hard worker, and a protector of all those he knows and loves. Adam always gave generously, dreamed big, and never gave up. His creativity was stunning, and he loved to laugh and help others laugh as well with his quirky sense of humor. He loved being an uncle to Maple, August, Ame and Rainer. Adam was preceded in death by his grandmother, Margorie Walker; and grandfather, Francis J. Roost. He is survived by his parents, Charles & Judith Roost; sister, Danielle (Israel) Vasquez; brother, Jacob (Cadi) Roost; grandmother, Carol Roost; grandfather, Robert Walker; as well as his beloved niece, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He loves his family so much, and we will love him back forever. Adam's faith in Jesus Christ was quiet and sure. He is enriching heaven now, and we know we will see him again. To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Adam's online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit: www.NeptuneSociety.com