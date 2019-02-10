|
|
Adam H. Kovall
Boyne City - Adam H. Kovall of Boyne City, Michigan, and formerly of Lansing, passed away unexpectedly on February 2, 2019, at the age of 74. He graduated from Lansing Eastern High School in 1962 and attended MSU. He transferred to the Institute of Mortuary Science in Milwaukee and worked for Palmer Bush Funeral Home before starting his own printing business in Flint in 1975.
He is survived by his wife Janis; daughters Kolette Aylward (Ron) and Charlene Fox (John); two stepsons, Casey and Kienan King; sisters Janice Knight (Gary) and Elsa Hethorn; brother Jim Kovall (Joyce), six grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews and a myriad of friends. He was predeceased by his siblings, Pat Fercho, Theda Burns, and Bryon Kovall.
Per Adam's wishes, cremation has taken place. A full obituary may be viewed at www.farleyfuneralhome.com, where condolences may be shared with the family.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 10, 2019