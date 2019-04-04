Adam John Zutaut



Lansing - Born October 24, 1934 in Wickham, West Virginia, to the late Adam Sr. and Joanna Zutaut. He received a B.S. degree in Police Administration at MSU, as well as a Master's in continuing education. After 37 years of service, he retired from the Michigan State University Police and Public Safety Department, where he served as Police Commander for 17 years. His military service included the Michigan National Guard and Active Duty in the 504th Military Police Battalion.



He served as president of the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators and received the President's Award for Outstanding Service in 1984. He was past President of East Lansing Kiwanis, as well as President of MSU Blue Line Club. He was an avid supporter of all MSU sports.



He is survived by his wife of 64 years Shirley. They enjoyed MSU sports, hunting, fishing, and traveling to their annual family reunion in West Virginia. He is survived by two daughters; Suzan (Ryan) Berger of Salem, Oregon and Kerry (Michael) Frush of West Bloomfield, MI. Also surviving, are his beloved granddaughters, Katelynn and Kelly Frush, Gillian Gaines.



A visitation will be held April 5th, 2pm- 4pm, at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 1730 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing, MI 48823. A service will be held April 6th, 11am, Okemos Community Church, 4734 Okemos Rd, Okemos, MI 48864.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the National Parkinson Foundation: 1150 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136



Online condolences and memories may be shared at: www.greastlansing.com Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary