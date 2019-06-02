Services
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-4422
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
St. Johns, MI
View Map
- - Adam Mahoney, age 26, passed into eternal life on May 26, 2019. Adam was born in the summer of 1992 to Stephen and Susan Mahoney of St. Johns. He attended Clinton County RESA and received his certificate of completion in June, 2018. He charmed numerous caregivers through the years with his personality and mischievous sense of humor. Adam liked black animal toys, purple kool-aid, and collecting string. He looked forward to Christmas all year long. He will be missed by his parents, brothers Ben and Tim, grandparents Theresa Mahoney and Gerald and Evelyn Schmitt, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Johns at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, May 31, 2019. The family will receive visitors at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns, on Thursday, May 30, 2019, 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. with a prayer service at 7:00 pm. Memorials may be made to CCRESA Educational Center or to Residential Options Inc. of Okemos in appreciation for the important roles they had in Adam's life.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 2, 2019
