Adam Potts
DeWitt - age 34, passed away May 1, 2019. Visitation will be Tuesday May 7th from 5pm to 8pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes DeWitt Chapel, 205 E. Washington. The funeral mass for Adam will be held Wednesday, May 8th at 2pm at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 218 W. Ottawa Street in Lansing. Following the service, private interment will occur at DeWitt Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Adam may be made to a or St. Paul's Episcopal Church. A full obituary is viewable at www.grdewitt.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 5, 2019