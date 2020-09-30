Adrienne B. Grunow



Lansing - Adrienne B. Grunow, 42, a life-long resident of the Lansing area, died unexpectedly of natural causes at her home on Thursday, September 17th. She was a 1996 graduate of Haslett High School and attended both Lansing Community College and Central Michigan State University. She was employed as the seafood manager at Kroger in Okemos.



She was born Adrienne Bliss-Sancho Copeland on April 21, 1978, in Lansing to her parents Robert B. and Maria L. (Sancho) Copeland, Jr. On September 19, 2009, she married Todd A. Grunow in DeWitt.



She was preceded in death by her grandparents Robert B. and Dorothy M. (McDonald) Copeland, Sr., and Robert A. and Maria F. (Prat) Sancho, and her aunt, Josephine (Sancho) Hendricks.



Survivors are her husband, Todd A. Grunow, parents Robert B. (Janet) Copeland and Maria L-S. Copeland, aunts and uncles Elaine (Rex) Ellis, Richard (Maria) Copeland, Timothy (Susan) Copeland, Margie Sancho, Milagros Sancho, and Lia Sancho, twelve first cousins, and her beloved cat, Bella.



For the past thirty years, Adrienne was a member of the Meridian Community Band and served as that organization's current president. She was an accomplished saxophonist and performed hundreds of concerts with the band. She was also an avid participant in trivia contests.



A memorial service for Adrienne will be held later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a memorial fund in her name at: Meridian Community Band, PO Box 542, Okemos, MI 48805-0542.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store