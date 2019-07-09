Agnes Mae Hostetler



East Lansing - Agnes Mae Hostetler of East Lansing, MI, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at age 88.



Mae was born in Lansing, MI, on January 31, 1931, to Joseph and Agnes (Murray) McMahon, both of whom emigrated to the United States from Ireland.



Mae, who was very proud of her Irish heritage, grew up in the Lansing area and was a graduate of Resurrection High School. She married Robert James Hostetler on September 27, 1952. Theirs was a long (57 years) and happy marriage that produced two sons and a daughter. Because of Bob's naval service and subsequent aerospace engineering career, they lived in various locations in the United States and abroad, including Guam, Kansas, Indiana and Florida, before eventually returning to Michigan in 1966.



Prior to retiring in East Lansing, Mae and Bob lived for many years in Ann Arbor, where Mae was employed by the University of Michigan. While there, she and her husband were founding members of the Gourmet Club, a dinner group of friends that gathered monthly for more than 40 years. They also enjoyed travel, visiting locations throughout the United States as well as international destinations including Spain and Ireland, among others.



Mae was a gifted artist who was a long-time member of the Chelsea Painters, a distinguished art group based in Chelsea, MI. Over the years, her work was exhibited at numerous art shows and art fairs, with watercolor and multi-media work among her specialties.



In addition, Mae loved to entertain, she was an excellent cook (no Thanksgiving gathering was complete without her wonderful pecan pies), an avid card player, and a relentless knitter, who presented family members with new hand-knit slippers every Christmas.



Without question, family always came first with Mae, and she took immense pride in her children and grandchildren, who will deeply miss her.



Mae was predeceased by her husband Bob as well as her parents and three sisters, Patricia Hidlay, Dee Thomas, and Eileen Christensen Fortino.



She is survived by her daughter Lori Hostetler (Michael Petersen) of East Lansing, and sons, Dr. Mark Hostetler (Alicia) of DeWitt and Dr. Robert Hostetler (Nancy) of Okemos. She was a devoted grandmother to Ben, Michael, Alex and Stephen Hostetler, and Sarah Hostetler Sanders (Charles), who also survive her. She is also survived by two brothers, James McMahon and Dr. Joseph McMahon (Marilyn), all from East Lansing, and by her very close friend, Karen Miller. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends to mourn her loss.



Mae was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 955 Alton Road, East Lansing, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00am. The Rite of Committal will follow in Glendale Cemetery, Okemos. The family will receive friends at the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, 1730 E. Grand River Ave., East Lansing, on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm, with a Rosary Service to be prayed at 6:30pm.



Those desiring may make contributions to their in memory of Mae Hostetler.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.greastlansing.com. Published in Lansing State Journal on July 9, 2019