Al Longanbach


1960 - 2019
Al Longanbach

Williamston - Al Longanbach, 59, passed on August 10, 2019 at his home in Williamston. He was born on February 3, 1960 in Ionia, MI to Lewis and Juanita Longanbach. Al was a 1978 graduate of Williamston High School. He was longtime Williamston resident, loved sports and attended all the home games he could.

Al is survived by: sister Mary (Rod) Longanbach-Stumpf, brother William Longanbach, uncle Larry (Brenda) Enz, Aunt Ann Middaugh along with many cousins.

Preceding Al in death are: his parents and brother Thomas.

He will be laid to rest by his parents and Tommy in Lakeside Cemetery in Lake Odessa.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
