Services
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Northpointe Community Church
505 E. Webb Dr.
DeWitt, MI
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Northpointe Community Church
505 E. Webb Road
DeWitt, MI
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Northpointe Community Church
505 E. Webb Dr.
DeWitt, MI
Bath - Age 66, our loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away unexpectedly on February 6, 2020. Born March 26, 1953 in Lansing, MI. Alan retired in 2016 from General Motors after 43 years of service. He enjoyed bicycle riding, golfing, tennis, gardening, and most of all walking every day. Surviving are his wife of 21years, Kim L. Tubandt; 5 children, Richard (Nicole) Tubandt, Melissa (Robert) Walker, Jonathan (Fiancée, Erin) Tubandt, Lauren Tubandt, and Alyssa Tubandt; 15 grandchildren; 2 brothers, Walter (Susan), and Richard (Patrice) Tubandt; brother-in-law, Thomas Schafer; many other family members and friends. Alan was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard & Eva; and sister, Carol Schafer. Visitation is from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. Sunday (Today) at church with services 11:00 A.M. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Northpointe Community Church, 505 E. Webb Dr., DeWitt, MI with Lead Pastor Rick Ruble officiating. Contributions may be made to Bath High School Softball in memory of Alan. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
